OKLAHOMA CITY – The suspects in two Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cases have pleaded guilty.
Joseph Lance Berry, 37, of Cherokee County pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography. On Feb. 10, he was sentenced to 22 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC).
Berry was arrested on July 23, 2021, after NCMEC forwarded more than two dozen cybertips to the OSBI. An online email provided reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user had sent child sexual exploitation material on 26 different occasions between May and June 2021. The material included 735 files that included a combination of photographs and videos showing toddler and child sexual abuse with men and women and bestiality. Berry is a lifetime aggravated sex offender from a 2012 conviction of Lewd Acts to a Child Under Sixteen (16) Years of Age. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.
Daniel Raymond Sharp, 52, of Wewoka, pleaded guilty to Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act in November 2021. On Jan. 12, he was sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence with DOC supervision. He also must register as a lifetime sex offender.
Sharp was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020, after NCMEC forwarded a cybertip they received from an email service provider to the OSBI. The tip referenced an email user sending child exploitation material between September and October of 2020. The images were of a prepubescent naked female child in several sexually explicit poses. There were also several sexually explicit videos of a naked female child.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.