Two local clergymen hope to lead the NAACP's Muskogee Branch into the future after members elect the organization's next president on Saturday.
The Rev. Samuel Craig said he will compete against the Rev. Rodger Cutler, the two-term incumbent, because he wants to usher the Muskogee Branch "to another level." He plans to do that by incorporating what he learned as a member of the NAACP Youth Council during the late 1950s and early '60s in Oklahoma City.
Craig said his slate of initiatives include greater inclusion of people who represent all racial and ethnic groups. In addition to "programs and initiatives that would attract other minority groups into the fold," Craig said the creation of a Youth Council within the Muskogee Branch is a pillar of his platform.
"When I came up in the early '60s and the latter '50s ..., during the civil rights days, the sit-in days, the demonstration days, the Youth Council members would go out because we would be less likely to be the ones attacked," Craig said while recalling the inaccuracy of that strategy. "Youth Council also included programs for minority communities that taught them how to greet one another and taught them a little bit about government."
Craig said implementing a similar program for youth that would "teach them about government and how to get involved with these critical issues" would be an important addition to the Muskogee Branch.
Cutler said his record of success during the past four years demonstrates his ability to rebuild an "organization that had become somewhat defunct." He said the Muskogee Branch under his leadership has become more "viable, visible and valuable" to its members and the community.
"The NAACP itself is the largest and the oldest, it's the baddest, the boldest, the most loved and the most hated, the most feared and revered, the most cussed and discussed civil rights organization in America," Cutler said. "So that has great value, and ... we restored the value of this organization in our city."
Cutler said that was achieved by "restoring our name" and "our membership" and sponsoring "well-attended town hall meetings and candidate forums." He acknowledged not all members come to every meeting, but the Muskogee Branch has "set record numbers" with more than 100 members on its membership rolls.
Craig, however, said the Muskogee Branch "is being led and governed by a handful of people," and there has "been no real communication about the organization's local projects, its initiatives, or what they plan do — nothing."
"They've only shown up at situations where they almost had to show up as the NAACP," Craig said. "We want to do better than that — we want to be more involved in the community, and we will do that by placing young professionals in positions within the community that will keep them involved in every aspect of Muskogee."
Craig said that level of involvement will foster a better "understanding of what's going on in Muskogee and how these important issues affect our community."
Cutler said "one of the aims of our branch" under his leadership also has been "to reach out to our young people." He touted a campaign platform of "Empower, Educate and Embrace," which would assist youth "with college and career readiness."
"We are searching out scholarships for young people here and working with our district school districts to make sure minorities are getting a fair share of those educational opportunities," Cutler said. "We're not saying that they haven't, but we want to make sure that they get their fair share and have those opportunities that will create more use and young adult involvement."
Cutler said he would like to see the creation of a summer entrepreneurial boot camp for high school and college students. The intent, he said, is to address "the racial wealth gap and economic inequality within African-American and other minority communities."
Craig agreed there is need to "rise ourselves up to a level of prosperity" that has evaded too many.
"The involvement of young minority professionals is a big issue ... and there are so many different areas where we can place people where they can help look out for the interests of our minorities," Craig said. "If we can all just stand hand-in-hand, then we can rise ourselves up to a level of prosperity and to a higher level of inclusion — right now we have the illusion of inclusion."
NAACP Muskogee Branch members will be able to vote for either Craig or Cutler from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Old Agency Baptist Church, 1115 N. 24th St. Cutler said members who plan to vote should bring a driver's license or another form of identification.
MEET SAMUEL CRAIG
AGE: 74.
HOMETOWN: Oklahoma City.
OCCUPATION: Retired pastor.
FAMILY: Wife, Perline Boyattia Craig; son, Corey Neal Craig; daughters, Jasmine Craig and the late Alandra Craig.
EDUCATION: American Christian College and Seminary, doctorate's degree of ministry; American Bible College and Seminary, master's of divinity; retired elder from AME Church.
HOBBIES: Fishing, swimming, just about anything outside; life member of Kappa Alpha Psi; life member of NAACP; life member of Disabled American Veterans.
MEET RODGER CUTLER
AGE: 43.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
OCCUPATION: Pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church.
FAMILY: My church and my community.
EDUCATION: Oral Roberts University, doctorate in theology.
HOBBIES: Attend sporting events of the community's young people, travel when I get a chance, and I love movies.
FACEBOOK PAGE: @NAACP Muskogee
