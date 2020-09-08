Two convicted killers from Muskogee and Wagoner are seeking release on the upcoming docket of the Pardon and Parole Board.
Donald R. Shumate Jr. was convicted in Muskogee County, and Bryon Burton was convicted in Wagoner County.
• Shumate Jr., 52, was 31 when he was found guilty in October 2000 of killing Jack Guthrie, 62. Guthrie, who operated a barber shop, was found shot in the chest near the gate to his 80 acres west of town in June 1999. Shumate was ordered to serve life in prison with all but 60 years suspended.
• Burton, 38, was 18 when he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for the July 1999 murder of Leonard Hill, 60. Hill was known as the “Candyman” to residents because he sold snacks and sodas out of his house to neighborhood children and adults. The motive for the killing was robbery.
Muskogee County
BIRDSONG Jr., Thomas P. Conspiracy to commit knowingly concealing stolen property. 20 years. Sentence began December 2018.
GRAGG Jr., Jeffrey T. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. 10 years. Sentence began December 2017.
LOONEY, Joshua J. Second-degree burglary. 30 years, 20 suspended. Sentence began November 2017.
RAYLES, Johnny R. Trafficking in illegal drugs (Meth). 20 years. Sentence began January 2017.
SHUMATE Jr., Donald R. First-degree murder. Life (60 years to serve, balance suspended). Sentence began March 2001.
VANCE, Mickey W. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. 25 years. Sentence began September 2017.
WARREN, Michaela J. Obtaining or attempting to obtain property by trick or deception, false statements or pretenses. 10 years. Sentence began February 2019.
McIntosh County
FERRELL, Robert C. Trafficking in illegal drugs. 20 years. Sentence began November 2008.
Wagoner County
BURTON, Bryon N. First-degree murder. Life. Sentence began March 2000.
MARTIN, Malik M. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Four years. Sentence began November 2019.
WHAT: Meeting Place: Zoom Webinar
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sept. 10
WHERE: Web Address: https://oklahomadoc.zoom.us/j/92062268364
Webinar ID: 920 6226 8364
Call: 69-900-6833 or 929-205-6099
No physical location will be provided.
The Pardon and Parole Board will meet online Sept. 14-16, via Zoom.
Confirmation numbers MUST be obtained no later than 4 p.m. Sept. 11.
INFO: Pardon and Parole Board, 2915 N. Classen Blvd., Suite 405, Oklahoma City, OK 73106, or call (405) 521-6600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.