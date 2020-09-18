Muskogee Public Schools verified on Friday that one student at Rougher Alternative Academy and an elementary student in the E-Learning Academy have tested positive for COVID-19. The RAA student has not been at school for several days, and the E-Learning student has not been on campus recently. Parents at RAA were notified by an all-call at 3:30 pm. Friday.
The district is working on contact tracing for staff and students at RAA.
Following CDC protocols, the students who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test. Any staff or students who are identified as having direct contact with the student will be notified and need to quarantine for 14 days.
Once MPS learned of the positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. Along with MCHD, MPS is assisting families with concerns.
Additionally, four staff members at Irving Elementary will be in quarantine due to direct contact with a parent who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district will provide updates as additional information is confirmed.
