Two-day workshop planned at art guild

Award-winning pastel artist Patricia Bradley will teach a two-day workshop highlighting the process invented by Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque in the early 1900s. Participants begin with a still life photograph and deconstruct the composition into an abstract in stages.
The workshop will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 16-17, at the Muskogee Art Guild Studio, 106 S. Main St. Members, $150; nonmembers, $175. Some experience with pastels is helpful but not essential. To register: Kay Goad, (918) 360-8004 to register. Visit muskogeeartguild.org for payment options and supply list.
