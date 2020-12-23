Two dead following Tuesday shooting

Two people died following a shooting Tuesday night and two people were injured, according to a Muskogee Police Department news release.
One of the deceased has been identified as Malski M. Hill, 19, of Muskogee.
The shooting occurred at South Point Apartments, 826 S. York St., at approximately 9:45 p.m. as stated on the Muskogee County 9-1-1 daily incident log. When officers arrived, they discovered four people with apparent gunshot wounds.
One man, whose name was not released and whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hill was flown to a Tulsa hospital and later died.
Two other men, both black males whose ages are unknown and names withheld, were transported by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service to a Tulsa hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
According to the news release, multiple individuals showed up at the apartment, and a disturbance took place with the individuals inside. During the altercation, two of the three subjects inside the apartment were shot. Their conditions are unknown.
The two individuals who are deceased are two of the subjects who showed up at the apartment.
Attempts by the Phoenix to contact neighbors were unsuccessful, either by not responding or not wanting to comment.
Investigators are gathering information and searching for two suspects wearing all black who left the scene in a vehicle.
