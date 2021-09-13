Two dead, two injured in collision

Two Tahlequah residents were injured in a collision that claimed the lives of a Mounds man and a Tulsa man, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Christopher J. Crosley, 27, of Mounds, and Caleb James Bagley, 29, of Tulsa, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, approximately 4 miles south and 1/2 mile east of Locust Grove in Mayes County, the report states.
Caleb Taylor, 28, and Paige Taylor, 27, both of Tahlequah were stable when they were admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. Their conditions were unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 10:10 p.m. Saturday on Oklahoma 82, just east of County Road NS441.6. Crosley was driving a 2014 Ford Flex, and Caleb Taylor was driving a 2017 Ford F150. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Neither Crosley nor Bagley were wearing seat belts. Both of the Taylors were wearing seat belts. Crosley was pinned for approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes before being freed. Bagley was partially ejected out of the driver side windshield, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.