A Muskogee County man and a Sequoyah County man died after one of the men drove into high water and the vehicle was swept away, states a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Randy Cox.
Dusty Ross, 66, of Porum, and Larry Beckett, of Sallisaw, whose age was unknown, were in a 2007 Ford Ranger Pickup on 213th Street at a low-water bridge and was swept away by high water crossing the roadway at approximately 9 p.m. Dec. 2, according to the report.
The truck was recovered at approximately 10:46 a.m. on 213th Street, a mile west of Ross Road, approximately 4 miles south and 2 1/2 miles east of Warner in Muskogee County. The men were deceased when they were recovered in a creek an unknown distance from the truck. The trooper's report states the driver of the truck was unknown.
