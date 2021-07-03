WASHINGTON — The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Oklahoma.
Heartland Surveying & Mapping PLLC, Muskogee,won a federal contract award for $47,722 from the Department of the Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Portland, Oregon, for land surveys-cadastral.
T. McDonald Construction, Eufaula, won a federal contract award for $89,714 from the U.S. Army, Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Elk and Snake Rail Fence Repairs.
