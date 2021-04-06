Two of three incumbents lost their seats on the Wagoner City Council Tuesday night in winner-take-all elections.
Challenger Patrick D. Sampson edged out Ward 1 Councilor Marvin Stanley and two other candidates with a 34.33% plurality win. Contender Gayla Wright beat Ward II candidate Phillip Sullivan with a 39.85% plurality win in a three-way race for that post.
Ward 4 Councilor Steven L. Rhoden defeated Kevin Higginbottom 401-370 in a head-to-head contest with 52.01% of the 771 ballots cast in the election. The incumbent, who was elected in 2019 without opposition to serve the remainder of an unexpired two-year term after being appointed earlier, said waging a campaign for a full term was a different experience.
"We moved here in 1979, and I can remember times when nobody wanted to get involved and times when many people did a lot of good things," Rhoden said. "I think we have a great group, and we are making great strides, getting some things done that people don't quite see."
Rhoden credited his win to the relationships he has established in the community as a result of his career as an educator and his church family. Rhoden said he looks forward to working with the city councilors he has worked with the past few years and the two who will be joining Wagoner City Council during the coming days.
Sampson, who described himself during the campaign as "a natural born leader," said he is excited about the opportunity to serve the community. Sampson said he hopes to build upon his involvement in youth sports and activities to provide a place for "kids to go and help them stay out of trouble."
"Revitalizing the infrastructure and helping our community become self-sustaining so our tax dollars can stay here in Wagoner — for our community and kids," Sampson said about his goals during his first term. "We have enough people here in Wagoner for another grocery store, and people will come here to shop if we have a better selection — that's more tax dollars."
Sampson, who earned support of 265 voters in Ward 1, led Stanley by a 50-point margin. Unofficial results show Eric Lemley finished third with 200 votes, and Michael R. Scroggins finished the night with 92 ballots in his column.
Wright, who won the Ward II election with 312 votes, was unavailable for comment Tuesday night after the Oklahoma State Election Board posted unofficial results. Sullivan, who began serving as Ward II councilor when he was appointed in 2012, snagged 284 votes while Teresa Potts trailed the field with 187 ballots cast in her favor.
CITY OF WAGONER
COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 1
Patrick D. Sampson, 265, or 34.33%; Marvin Stanley, 215, or 27.85%; Eric Lemley, 200, or 25.91%; Michael R. Scroggins, 92, or 11.92%.
COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 2
Gayla Wright, 312, or 39.85%; Phillip Sullivan, 284, or 36.27%; Teresa Potts, 187, or 23.88%.
COUNCILMEMBER - COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 4
Steven L. Rhoden, 401, or 52.01%; Kevin Higginbottom, 370, or 47.99%.
