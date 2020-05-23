Two injured in boat explosion on lake

36-year-old Kansas woman Ashley Jansson was taken to Hillcrest Burn Center after suffering multiple burns in an explosion Saturday on Lake Eufaula in McIntosh County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
In the report, Lee said the woman, a Halstead resident, was riding in a vessel driven by Johnny Marshall, 41, of Wichita. The vessel was in Eufaula Cove when it exploded at around 12:18 p.m. Cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Lee said.
Marshall had burns to his arms, legs and head, but refused treatment at the scene, the report said.
The woman was flown to Tulsa and was listed in critical condition.
The report said personal floatation devices were not in use.
