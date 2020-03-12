Two Fort Gibson residents were injured in a collision in Cherokee County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Kellie Sparks, 46, was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the report states. Her condition was unavailable. Anthony Sheets, 48, was taken to W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah where he was treated and released, the report states.
The collision happened at approximately 7:23 a.m. on Manard Road and County Road 825, approximately 8.6 miles west of Tahlequah.
According to OHP, Sparks was driving a 2001 Mercury Marquis northbound on Manard Road. Sheets was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Manard Road. Sparks drove across the center line and collided with the truck Sheets was driving. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the report states.
