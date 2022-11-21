A Tahlequah woman and 11-year-old boy were injured in a single-vehicle crash 5 miles east of Hulbert in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Mary Patrick, 68, was admitted in fair condition to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa; the 11-year-old, whose name was not released, was taken to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah where he was treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. on West 750 Road, 2/10 of a mile east of McCrary Road. Patrick was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang eastbound when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The trooper listed speeding as the cause of the crash. Patrick and the 11-year-old were wearing seat belts, the report states.
