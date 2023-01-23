Muskogee Police Officer Michael Cook said a Muskogee County Sheriff's vehicle was going north on Main Street and a sports utility vehicle was going west on Shawnee Bypass, then turned north and collided with the sheriff's vehicle. He had no names available.
Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons said Sgt. Nick Orman was the driver of the sheriff's vehicle and was taken to a hospital.
Cook said the driver of the SUV also was injured and was to be taken to a hospital. He said two children in the SUV seemed to be fine.
