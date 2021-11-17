Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a collision in front of the Cherokee Casino on U.S. 62 at Georgetown Road at around 10 a.m.
Fort Gibson Chief of Police Rob Frazier said Laura Henson, 60, was driving a white Buick Enclave and was taking Roy G. Harper, 84, who was experiencing a medical condition, to the hospital.
Frazier said Harper had the emergency lights activated on the vehicle and proceeded through the intersection at Georgetown Road, colliding with a Fed Ex box truck. Frazier said he did not know the identity of the Fed Ex driver.
Frazier said both Henson and Harper were taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee with what he called "minor injuries."
