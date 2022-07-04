Two women were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40, about 3 miles west of Warner in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Darlene Horrell-Fraitas, 67, of Castroville, Texas, was in serious condition when she was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa; Gina Hall, 43, of Tucson, Arizona, was admitted in good condition to Saint John, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 11:33 a.m. Sunday. Horrell-Fraitas was driving a 2004 Ford pickup eastbound on I-40 when she swerved to the left, driving off the road approximately 52 feet before the vehicle rolled over and came to rest in a tree line. The trooper notes in the report Horrell-Fraitas was sleepy. She was pinned for approximately an hour. The crash remains under investigation. Both women and a third passenger, who was not injured, were wearing seat belts.
