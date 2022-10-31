Two Georgia residents were injured in a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 40 in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Susan L. Farmer, 49, and Robert Crawford, 45, both of Hiawassee, Georgia, were stable when they were admitted Sunday to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 3:50 a.m. 10 miles east of Checotah. Farmer was driving a 2022 Volvo semi-truck eastbound when she drove off the left side of the road and struck the cable barrier. The truck then reentered the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over onto the driver's side. Crawford was in the sleeper portion of the truck at the time of the collision. Farmer was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
