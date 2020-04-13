Two injured in Muskogee County collision

Two people were injured in a collision on U.S. 62 at 5 Mile Road, approximately three miles east of Fort Gibson in Muskogee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
A 17-year-old boy was stable when he was admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable. Allejandro Morales, 19, of Tulsa, also was taken to St. John where he was treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 2:27 p.m. Sunday. David Holland, 46, of Fort Gibson, was driving a 2014 Ford F350. Morales was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo, and the teenager was his passenger. All three were wearing seat belts. The report said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
