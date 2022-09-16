Two motorcycle riders were injured in a collision 3.2 miles south of Haskell in Muskogee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Frank Sandlin, 46, of Bixby, was stable when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa; Kenneth Walker, 37, of Bixby was treated at Saint Francis Hospital South in Tulsa and released, the report states. Sandlin's condition was unavailable.
According to the report, the collision happened at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Oklahoma 72, 2/10 of a mile south of North 4130 Road. Sandlin was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson FLHT, Walker was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson XL1200, and Joseph Hollingshed, 49, of Checotah, was driving a 2013 Dodge Journey. Neither he nor his passenger, Angela Hollingshed, 46, of Cheocotah, were injured. Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet; the Hollingsheds were wearing seat belts, the report states. The cause of the collision and details about what happened remained under investigation Friday.
