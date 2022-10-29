Two injured in Muskogee County crash

Two people were injured in a collision with a street sweeper, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Fred Jordan, 87, of Muskogee was in fair condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa; Raychell Kausseld, 33, of Muskogee was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where she was treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:57 p.m. Thursday 3/10 of a mile west of South 54th Street West on Hancock Street. Jordan was driving a 2016 Ford Fiesta eastbound, as was Victor Alcaraz, 29, of Fort Worth, Texas, who was eastbound operating a street sweeper. Jordan drove into the dust created by the street sweeper and struck the street sweeper on the left rear side. Alcaraz was not injured, the report states.
