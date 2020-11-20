Two injured in Oklahoma 10 collision

Two Muskogee women were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Oklahoma 10, approximately 8 miles south of Braggs, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Sara Harris, 21, and Cristie Day, 27, were stable when they were admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. Their conditions were unavailable.
According to the trooper's report, the collision happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Harris was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado northbound, missed a curve, drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, pinning the women for approximately 20 minutes. Both women were wearing seat belts. The cause of the collision was attributed to unsafe speed for the curve, the report states.
