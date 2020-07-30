Two people were injured and two people were arrested in shootings on Muskogee's west side on Wednesday night and in the wee hours of Thursday morning, according to police reports.
The first incident happened at approximately 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in Rotary Park at 24th and Elgin streets. The victim, an African American juvenile, was approached by a white male who was trying to sell a gun and was accidentally shot in the big toe, said Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.
The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, and police were notified about the shooting at 9:03 p.m., 911 records show. His condition was unknown.
The second shooting occurred at 2720 Garland St., at approximately 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Two adults and two juveniles were shot at, and Delbert Newton, 29, one of the adults, was injured. Hamlin said Newton was shot in the hand and his condition was unknown. She also said Newton refused treatment by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service while officers were on the scene.
Dorion Laroy Martin, 28, and Cameron Malik Johnson, 22, were arrested and booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Center on complaints of shooting with intent to kill; use of firearm while committing a felony; child endangerment; carry or possess firearm by convicted felon, according to jail records. Martin also was booked on a complaint of possession of paraphernalia. Johnson also was booked on a complaint of petit larceny and carry or possess firearm by adjudicated delinquent, the record states.
Hamlin said officers responded to a complaint of shots fired at Martin's residence. Another call came in from one of the victim's residence about shots fired. When officers arrived there, they were informed that Martin was one of the suspects. Martin and Johnson were then taken into custody, she said.
