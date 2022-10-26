Two people on South Ninth Street have been injured in a shooting that took place shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
The victims, whose names have not been released, shot each other, police said.
The two have been taken to separate hospitals — one to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, and the other to a Tulsa hospital, police said.
The shooting took place in the 300 block of South Ninth Street, between Columbus and Denver streets.
