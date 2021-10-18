Two injured in single-vehicle crash

A Muskogee woman and a 4-year-old Fort Gibson boy were injured in a single-vehicle crash approximately 4 miles south of Okay in Wagoner County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Donna Hamilton, 22, was admitted Sunday in fair condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, and the 4-year-old was treated at Saint Francis Children's Hospital in Tulsa and released, the trooper states in the report.
According to OHP, Mark Van-Velzor, 27, of Fort Gibson, was driving eastbound at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday on East 60th Street North at North 41st Street East. He was driving too fast to negotiate a curve to the left. He drove off the road and collided with a cement bridge face. Van-Velzor, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. The child was properly restrained. Hamilton was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
