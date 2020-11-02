Two injured in single-vehicle crash

Two people were injured in a collision a mile north of Cookson on Oklahoma 82 in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Mitchell Fuson, 36, and a 15-year-old girl, whose name was not released, were both stable when they were admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. Their conditions were unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. Sunday at Stones Throw Road. Fuson was driving a 1997 Ford F150 when the collision happened. The cause of the collision is under investigation. Neither Fuson nor the girl were wearing seat belts, the report states.
