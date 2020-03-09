Two men were injured and one was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee following a two-car collision at the intersection of Okmulgee Avenue and Fourth Street on Monday afternoon.
Kuan Yew Ng was traveling westbound in a 2008 Honda Accord on Okmulgee when he ran a stoplight and hit Vernon Clayton, who was traveling north on Fourth Street crossing Okmulgee in a 2009 Dodge Charger.
Ng was treated at the scene and released. Clayton was transported by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service with a potential back injury, said Muskogee Police Department Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin.
