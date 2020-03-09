Kuan1

Kuan Yew Ng, right, retrieves his belongings from a 2008 Honda Accord damaged in a Monday afternoon collision at the intersection of Okmulgee Avenue and Fourth Street.

 CHESLEY OXENDINE/Muskogee Phoenix

Two men were injured and one was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee following a two-car collision at the intersection of Okmulgee Avenue and Fourth Street on Monday afternoon.

Kuan Yew Ng was traveling westbound in a 2008 Honda Accord on Okmulgee when he ran a stoplight and hit Vernon Clayton, who was traveling north on Fourth Street crossing Okmulgee in a 2009 Dodge Charger.

Ng was treated at the scene and released. Clayton was transported by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service with a potential back injury, said Muskogee Police Department Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin. 

