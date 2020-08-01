Two people were killed and a man was injured in a collision approximately 4.5 miles north of Tahlequah in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Grace Blaylock, 22, and Jared Whipple-Wilkerson, 20, both of Tahlequah, were pronounced dead at the scene. Ryan Young, 25, also of Tahlequah, was taken to Northeastern Health System where he was treated for minor injuries and released, the release states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 7:11 p.m. Friday on North 510th and East 688th. Young was driving a 2013 Ford F-150, and Grace Blaylock was driving a 1998 Honda Civic. Whipple-Wilkerson was a passenger in the vehicle Blaylock was driving. The collision remains under investigation, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.