Two killed in McIntosh County crash

A Checotah man and his passenger died in a single-vehicle crash on Texanna Road at County Road E1080, approximately 4 1/2 miles east and 1/2 mile south of Checotah, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Bobby Gordan, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday. The name of a female passenger was not released, pending notification of family, the report states.
According to OHP, Gordan was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota northbound at about 11:25 a.m. at a high rate of speed and was passing a vehicle on a downhill road and lost control. Gordan drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Both Gordan and his passenger were ejected. Neither were wearing a seat belt. The trooper attributed the cause of the crash to unsafe speed.
