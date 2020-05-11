As of this advisory, there are 4,613 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 9.
One in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 274 total deaths in the state.
As a result of OSDH’s partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, the Caring Vans were launched to provide free COVID-19 testing to underserved areas in Okla. City. Caring Van teams were able to test more than 500 people over the weekend. We look forward to expanding this effort in the coming days.
Regional COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-country, city and state health system partnership. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.
Note: The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 4,613
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 5/8) 90,721
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 5/8) 95,869
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 5/8) 177
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 828
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 274
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 11.
