SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 12,642 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are seven additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in McCurtain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Muskogee County, a male in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Wagoner County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 384 total deaths in the state.
This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available. Reports from weeks past can be found here.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
Information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 12,642
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 313,021
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 327,683
**Currently Hospitalized 329
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,440
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 384
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. June 27.
