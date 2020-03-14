WARNER — Residents won’t have to drive very far for a haircut or to fill prescriptions, and the town’s economy also will benefit.
Instead of driving 17 miles to Muskogee or 15 miles to Checotah, people living in Warner will be able to stay in town now that Lance’s Warner Barber Style and Warner Family Pharmacy have opened.
The barbershop, 711 Third Ave., and the pharmacy, 806 N. Campbell St., Suite B, had their ribbon cuttings this week.
Mayor Roger Thomason attended the ceremonies.
“It really helps having the two businesses. You can tell the difference in our sales tax because it increases every month,” he said. “It’s nice to have these in town instead of people having to go to Muskogee or Checotah. It saves on travel.
“These two businesses have put in their money and time for their businesses here in Warner. I really appreciate it very much.”
Louis Yeley and his granddaughter Darah Nolan own and operate the barbershop. They’ve been in Warner since October.
A barber for six years, Nolan has followed in her family’s footsteps. She is one of five in her family, including her parents, who are barbers.
“My family moved back to Oklahoma (from California) and we found out this business was for sale,” she said. “We made the switch, because it was closer to our home on the lake.”
Yeley has cut hair for 54 years. He describes himself as “semi-retired” as he helps Nolan during the week. He has another job as an ordained minister for the Pentecostal Church of God, which he has been doing for 51 years.
“I became a barber to pay my way through seminary,” said Yeley, 71. “We bought this building because it had a good history. That drew us back here. This is a very small community, a close-knit community. What I’m learning is that it’s going to take a minute to get accepted. I’m hoping the community will accept us. It’s our goal to serve our community.”
Living and working in small communities appeals to Jordan Bailey and Michelle Carter of Warner Family Pharmacy. Bailey is the pharmacy technician, and Carter is the pharmacist. They started the pharmacy in August.
Bailey’s sister Andrea “A.J.” Self owns the pharmacy.
“They had a pharmacy on the other side of town, and she wanted to put something here for everyone to use,” Bailey said. “We’re trying to get people to break the habit of going to Walmart or Walgreens.”
Carter is a Warner native, graduating in 1991. Her husband bought Gaddy’s Drug in Muskogee. She loves working in her hometown.
“I love the flexibility in hours and getting to spend time with the family,” she said.
If you go
WHAT: Lance’s Warner Barber Style.
WHERE: 711 Third Ave.
HOURS: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
INFORMATION: (918) 463-5532.
• • •
WHAT: Warner Family Pharmacy.
WHERE: 806 N. Campbell St., Suite B.
HOURS: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INFO: (918) 463-5444.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.