Two people were injured in a crash in which the driver of the other vehicle involved fled the scene, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Gail Estep, 67, of Oktaha was admitted in poor condition to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee; Stephen Hill, 25, also of Oktaha, was treated for head injuries and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened in the rain at approximately 3 a.m. on U.S. 69 at Interstate 40, 1/4 mile south of Checotah in McIntosh County. Hill was driving a 2014 Toyota Highlander northbound, and Estep was his passenger. The Toyota was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban. The unknown driver of the Suburban fled. Neither Estep not Hill were wearing seat belts. The trooper's report noted Hill had an odor of alcohol on him. Hill was pinned for about an hour before he was freed by Lotawatah Fire Department.
