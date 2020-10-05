Two employees working at Oklahoma School for the Blind tested positive for COVID-19, according to a media release. The employees’ last day on campus was last Thursday.
OSB students, teachers and staff left the school about 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the end of the regular four-day school week. OSB is cooperating with the local Department of Health to notify those individuals considered as close contacts.
The school’s maintenance crew began disinfecting the campus, according to established protocol, on Monday.
The school has previously issued iPads or other assistive technology designed for student with vision impairments to each student.
OSB teachers will conduct classes online and be available to support students beginning Monday. Some students attend classes online. The school expects to have those who attend classes on campus back on site on Oct. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.