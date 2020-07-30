Two people were injured in shootings on Muskogee's west side overnight, according to police reports.
The first shooting happened at approximately 8:50 p.m. Wednesday at 24th and Elgin streets. The victim, a juvenile, was accidentally shot by an unknown suspect, the report states.
The second shooting occurred at 2720 Garland St., at approximately 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Two adults and two juveniles were shot at, and Delbert Newton, one of the adults, was injured. Dorion Martin and Cameron Johnson were arrested in connection with the shooting, according to the report.
The conditions of the two victims are unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.