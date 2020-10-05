MPD

Two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee Sunday evening, according to a release from Officer Lynn Hamlin with the Muskogee Police Department.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., officers were called out to the 2600 block of Denver Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Not long after officers arrived there, dispatchers let them know that Kyla Taylor had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. She told police she could not provide any suspect or vehicle information. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

While officers were at the hospital to take Taylor's report, Bryan Trimble arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries were not life-threatening. Like Taylor, he was unable to provide suspect or vehicle information to police.

Officers found that one residence and three vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you