Two people were stabbed, and a man was arrested Friday morning, according to a news release.
The names and ages of the people injured and their conditions were not released.
Police were called at approximately 9:12 a.m. to Keetoowah Village Apartments. When they arrived, they found a male had been stabbed multiple times. A short time later, they discovered a female also had been stabbed at least once. Both were take to a Tulsa hospital, the release states.
At approximately 9:33, police located James Rodgers, 37, who had been identified as the suspect in the stabbings. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on complaints of first-degree burglary and two counts of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.
