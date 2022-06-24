Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said two at-large suspects in the Taft Memorial Day shooting are in custody.
Edwards said Keshaun Jackson, 18, and Gervorise Lamont Warrior, 19, surrendered to authorities late Thursday and are in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. Each has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill and are expected to make their initial court appearance later today.
Sherika Bowler, 39, was killed when gunfire erupted on May 29 at the Memorial Day Festival in Taft. Skyler Buckner 26, surrender later that day and has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.
On June 17, Kendall Devonte Alexander was apprehended by Muskogee Police and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials and charged with one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He is also at the Muskogee County/City Detention Center.
This story will be updated.
