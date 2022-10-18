Two taken to hospital after McIntosh County collision

Two people were taken to the hospital following a collision 10 miles east of Checotah, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Blake Catron, 18, of Checotah was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. A 10-year-old girl of Haskell, whose name was not released, was taken by family to Saint Francis Muskogee, the report states.
According to OHP, Joshua Ryan, 37, of Haskell was driving 2012 Ford F-250 westbound on East 1110 Road at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday when he veered into the eastbound lane and struck head on a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Catron. The 10-year-old was a passenger in Ryan's vehicle.
The report says Ryan refused treatment at the scene but Catron was flown by Air Evac to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and admitted with trunk external and leg injuries. A 10-year-old female of Haskell, whose identity was withheld, was taken by family to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee with unknown injuries. The report also states that the F-250 had seat belts, while the Dodge Ram 1500 did not.
