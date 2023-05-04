Two teachers made history Thursday night when they tied for 2023 Muskogee Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
Sadler Arts Academy teacher Lakeya Anderson and Irving Elementary School's Jeanette Vasquez embraced when their names were called during the 2023 Honors Banquet. The two received $500 checks each from the Education Foundation of Muskogee and their own gift baskets.
Anderson, who teaches fourth grade, said she's "just so happy and overjoyed" at the honor.
Sadler Principal Ronia Davison said Anderson is "dedicated and devoted."
"She's energetic, loves her job," Davison said. "Students leave her better than she found them. They love coming to school. They love her class."
Vasquez, who teaches third grade, said she feels amazing and surreal to have been named a district teacher of the year.
Irving Principal Katy Thomson said Irving is "absolutely blessed to have Ms. Vasquez as our teacher of the year."
"She goes above and beyond to meet the needs of our students" Thomson said. "She will do anything to meet the needs of our staff, and is always willing to help."
