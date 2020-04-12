SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 1,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional two deaths:
Two in Tulsa County, both males in the 50-64 age group.
There are 96 total deaths in the state.
The number of total cumulative negative specimens and the total cumulative number of specimens to date reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated this week. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,970
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10) 20,790
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10) 22,511
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 453
Deaths 96
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 319
State Public Health Laboratory 229
Other 1,422
Total 1,970
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 19 0
05-17 31 0
18-35 348 2
36-49 400 3
50-64 499 14
65+ 673 77
Total 1,970 96
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1,081 44
Male 889 52
Total 1,970 96
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 27 2
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 9 0
Canadian 56 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 18 1
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 264 17
Comanche 49 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 7 0
Creek 55 3
Custer 5 0
Delaware 50 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 6 1
Garvin 10 0
Grady 11 0
Grant 2 0
Greer 49 4
Jackson 7 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 43 3
Kingfisher 5 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 3 0
Lincoln 11 0
Logan 7 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 14 2
McClain 18 0
McCurtain 3 0
Murray 1 0
Muskogee 21 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 10 0
Okfuskee 1 0
Oklahoma 435 19
Okmulgee 13 0
Osage 50 7
Ottawa 18 0
Pawnee 26 2
Payne 28 0
Pittsburg 8 0
Pontotoc 9 0
Pottawatomie 26 3
Rogers 25 0
Seminole 7 1
Sequoyah 9 2
Stephens 14 1
Texas 3 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 332 18
Wagoner 69 4
Washington 104 2
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,970 96
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 12.
