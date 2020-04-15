SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 2,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 15 additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 3-April 13.
Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Washington County, a female in the 18-35 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.
Two in Wagoner County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
One in Adair County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Texas County, a male in the 18-35 age group.
One in Rogers County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Grady County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 123 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is pleased to partner with the Chickasaw Nation who has opened drive-thru testing sites at their clinic locations in Purcell, Ada and Ardmore. Testing is available to the public. This partnership helps capture the data of those tested while working jointly to to educate the public. Find the listing of testing sites here.
A valid photo is required and minors must be accompanied by an adult. A medical referral is preferred but not required.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,263
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 26,956
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 29,098
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 510
Deaths 123
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 386
State Public Health Laboratory 293
Other 1,584
Total 2,263
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 21 0
05-17 39 0
18-35 402 5
36-49 466 3
50-64 580 15
65+ 755 100
Total 2,263 123
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56 Median Age: 73
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1,247 56
Male 1,016 67
Total 2,263 123
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 29 3
Alfalfa 1 0
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 2 0
Bryan 5 0
Caddo 35 1
Canadian 63 3
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 21 1
Choctaw 3 0
Cleveland 294 18
Comanche 52 0
Cotton 5 0
Craig 8 0
Creek 57 3
Custer 7 0
Delaware 72 0
Dewey 2 0
Garfield 7 1
Garvin 10 0
Grady 14 1
Grant 2 0
Greer 50 4
Jackson 6 0
Jefferson 1 0
Johnston 2 0
Kay 45 4
Kingfisher 6 0
Kiowa 2 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 4 0
Lincoln 10 0
Logan 7 0
Love 2 0
Major 2 1
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 16 3
McClain 19 0
McCurtain 7 0
Murray 1 0
Muskogee 26 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 11 0
Okfuskee 1 0
Oklahoma 483 22
Okmulgee 14 0
Osage 61 8
Ottawa 22 0
Pawnee 27 2
Payne 29 0
Pittsburg 13 1
Pontotoc 10 1
Pottawatomie 28 3
Rogers 30 2
Seminole 7 1
Sequoyah 10 2
Stephens 15 1
Texas 9 1
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 362 21
Wagoner 102 7
Washington 118 5
Woodward 1 0
Total 2,263 123
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health
*As of 7 a.m. April 15.
