SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 2,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 15 additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 3-April 13.

Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 and older age group.

Two in Tulsa County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.

Two in Washington County, a female in the 18-35 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.

Two in Wagoner County, both males in the 65 and older age group.

One in Adair County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Texas County, a male in the 18-35 age group.

One in Rogers County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Grady County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 123 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is pleased to partner with the Chickasaw Nation who has opened drive-thru testing sites at their clinic locations in Purcell, Ada and Ardmore. Testing is available to the public. This partnership helps capture the data of those tested while working jointly to to educate the public. Find the listing of testing sites here.

A valid photo is required and minors must be accompanied by an adult. A medical referral is preferred but not required.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 2,263

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 26,956

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 29,098

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 510

Deaths 123 

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 386

State Public Health Laboratory 293

Other 1,584

Total 2,263

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths

00-04 21 0

05-17 39 0

18-35 402 5

36-49 466 3

50-64 580 15

65+ 755 100

Total 2,263 123

Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56 Median Age: 73

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Gender Cases Deaths

Female 1,247 56

Male 1,016 67

Total 2,263 123

COVID-19 Cases by County

County Cases Deaths

Adair 29 3

Alfalfa 1 0

Atoka 1 0

Beaver 1 0

Beckham 2 0

Bryan 5 0

Caddo 35 1

Canadian 63 3

Carter 1 0

Cherokee 21 1

Choctaw 3 0

Cleveland 294 18

Comanche 52 0

Cotton 5 0

Craig 8 0

Creek 57 3

Custer 7 0

Delaware 72 0

Dewey 2 0

Garfield 7 1

Garvin 10 0

Grady 14 1

Grant 2 0

Greer 50 4

Jackson 6 0

Jefferson 1 0

Johnston 2 0

Kay 45 4

Kingfisher 6 0

Kiowa 2 0

Latimer 4 1

Le Flore 4 0

Lincoln 10 0

Logan 7 0

Love 2 0

Major 2 1

Marshall 1 0

Mayes 16 3

McClain 19 0

McCurtain 7 0

Murray 1 0

Muskogee 26 2

Noble 6 0

Nowata 11 0

Okfuskee 1 0

Oklahoma 483 22

Okmulgee 14 0

Osage 61 8

Ottawa 22 0

Pawnee 27 2

Payne 29 0

Pittsburg 13 1

Pontotoc 10 1

Pottawatomie 28 3

Rogers 30 2

Seminole 7 1

Sequoyah 10 2

Stephens 15 1

Texas 9 1

Tillman 1 0

Tulsa 362 21

Wagoner 102 7

Washington 118 5

Woodward 1 0

Total 2,263 123

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health

*As of 7 a.m. April 15.

