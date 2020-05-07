COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 4,330 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are seven additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours, and the others died between April 20-May 5.

Two in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Delaware County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

Three in Washington County, two males in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group.

There are 260 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced today an upgrade to its COVID-19 data dashboard that now allows the public to view the historical number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county as well as the historical number of COVID-19 related deaths by county. This data set is now also available for download at coronavirus.health.ok.gov

Across the State’s 80+ COVID-19 testing sites, the State has collected over 3,700 specimens a day, on average, this week.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 4,330

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 82,557

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 87,459

**Currently Hospitalized 223

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 805

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2

Total Cumulative Deaths 260

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 7.

