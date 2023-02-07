Webbers Falls School Superintendent Chris Whelan said two students have been treated after overdosing on an unknown substance Tuesday morning.
However Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said eight students were transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee on Tuesday. A ninth student declined transport.
In a news release, Whelan said school staff immediately responded by rendering first aid and calling 911.
Whelan said the students were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation "and were coherent and responsive."
"Outside counseling services will be on site for students and staff if needed," Whelan said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the law enforcement to make sure this situation is investigated. Please keep these students and our school in your prayers."
School officials declined further comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.