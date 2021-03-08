U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 03.09.21

Pleading
SANDERS, Polly Anne, 37, of Tulsa. Pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian country.
Sentencings
BRIDGES, Brandon Edward, 24, of Musk,ogee. Child neglect in Indian Country. Sentenced to 12 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release.
JENKINS, Deborah Kay, 48, of Porter. Theft, embezzlement or misapplication by bank employee. Sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $68,885 in restitution.
JORDAN, Derrick Leron, 49, of Okmulgee. Failure to register as sex offender. Sentenced to 36 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
LEMONS, Robert L., 33, of Idabel. Felon in possession of firearm and ammunition. Sentenced to 30 months in prison.
MORGAN, Kenneth Gene aka MORGAN, Kenny, 44, of Muskogee. Mail fraud; tax fraud. Sentenced to 18 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Morgan also was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $442,883.66 to Direct Traffic Control Inc., and restitution in the amount of $119,467.87 to the Internal Revenue Service.
