U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 07.02.20

Sentencing

JOHNSON, Ronald Justin, 38, of Howe. Conversion of mortgaged property. Sentenced to three years probation. Ordered to pay $150,117.68 restitution.

