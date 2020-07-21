U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 07.21.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Indictments

FLYNN, Billy Ray aka ABBOTT, Billy Ray, 65, of Stilwell. Aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country; incest.

TATE, Darin Dawayne, 42, of Broken Bow. Felon in possession of firearm.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you