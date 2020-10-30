U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma 10.30.20

Pleading

HOOTEN, Jeremy Sanuel aka HOOTEN, Jeremy Samuel, 19, of Eufaula. Pleaded guilty to robbery in Indian Country; first-degree burglary in Indian Country. 

Sentencings

AGUIRRE-RODRIGUEZ, Pablo Geovanni, 37, of El Salvador. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; illegal reentry of previously removed alien. Sentenced to 72 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release.

DUNBACK, Brandi Ledawn, 43, of Muskogee. Theft from organization receiving federal program funds. Sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $133,167.91 restitution.

JACKSON, Christopher Don, 44, of Sallisaw. Conspiracy; possession of counterfeit obligation of the United States. Sentenced to 38 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised relelase.

JACKSON, Judith Gay, 70, of Sallisaw. Misprision of a felony. Sentenced to five years probation.

