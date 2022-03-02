UINOKT hosts inaugural “Warrior Up to Vote” gathering

Oklahoma weather may have thrown a curveball to the efforts to come together physically. Still, in this time of virtual gatherings, the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, Kansas & Texas (UINOKT) successfully hosted the inaugural "Warrior Up to Vote" initiative and a jump-start campaign to push the Native Vote in 2022 in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma voters will go to the polls with primary elections on June 28, and general elections on Nov. 8.
With a schedule full of dynamic speakers on the local, regional, state and national levels bringing insight to the discussion, the major heed to call was the importance of getting Native citizens to the polls in Oklahoma. UINOKT officials deemed this first gathering a success.
Muscogee Creek Chief David Hill welcomed the virtual audience.
"Thank you for coming together today with the combined efforts and vision for increasing our collective voice," Hill said. "This Warrior to Vote campaign has been a lasting mindset, and at the end of the day, it is up to us to speak up, clearly state our position, and do work on the ground that pushes people to act. Tribal Nations have come a long way from the Trail of Tears that brought us to these lands, and we have endured, indeed, overcome much. We are still here, and we aren't going anywhere."
Other featured speakers included David Wilson of Rock the Native Vote; IllumiNative Executive Crystal Echohawk and Campaign Project Coordinator Sara Gray; Judith LeBlanc, executive director of the Native Organizer Alliance; Alison Black, chairwoman of the Oklahoma Indian Education Association; Sheila Morago, executive director at the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association; Don Ragona, director of Develop and House Counsel at the Native American Rights Funds (NARF); Mary Mashunkashey, chairwoman of the National Intertribal Tax Alliance; Ernie Stevens Jr., chairman, National Indian Gaming Association; as well as Larry Wright, director of Leadership Engagement and Saundra Mitrovich, Civic Engagement associate, at National Congress of American Indians.
All shared their endorsement and commitment to join forces with the "Warrior Up to Vote" campaign and shared their organizational voter campaign activism and initiatives to get Native America to the polls offering up data, information, suggestions, and next-step strategies.
UINOKT Chairwoman Gray shared that it was essential to bring leadership together to begin a dialogue on a unified strategy for the Native American voters in Oklahoma.
"These upcoming midterm elections are so important for tribes in Oklahoma," Gray said. "UINOKT is bringing us together today to enhance the importance of this election by focusing on ways to support voter engagement at all levels.
"Leadership matters. We need to vote for leaders committed to all aspects of our tribal sovereignty. In recent days, we have seen attacks on tribal sovereignty targeting issues anywhere from education, Indian Child Welfare, our gaming compacts or any of our taxation compacts, and respect for our government-to-government relationships and treaty. We must be unified in our efforts to get our citizens to the polls and vote for leadership we can work with towards protecting our tribal interests."
According to the National Congress of American Indians Policy Research Center, American Indians/Alaska Natives comprise approximately 14% of the total voting age population in Oklahoma of the total voting-age population, equaling 423,000 eligible voters. The State of Oklahoma is in the top 10 states with the highest populations of voting-age Native Americans.
The day-long agenda included an array of topics targeting all aspects of voter outreach, voter registration, voter education, getting voters to the polls, civic engagement, congressional redistricting, voter ID processes, and engaging the young native voter, as well as the importance of collaboration between tribes, tribal organizations in Oklahoma with speakers representing all aspects critical to meeting the goals of the inaugural strategy session.
UINOKT plans to gather all of the input provided by their organizational partners to develop their next steps towards the “Warrior up to Vote” efforts to the polls.
Information: uinokt@gmail.com
To register to vote, visit Oklahoma.gov/elections.
