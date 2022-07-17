Fire from a food smoker apparently caused a house fire at 424 Grandview Blvd., shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.
Muskogee Police Lt. Devin Beach said the residents managed to escape the fire safely. Beach said he did have the resident's name.
"What we gather so far is that the guy went out and lit a smoker and went inside to get some food, he came out, started talking, all of a sudden, someone was beating on his door saying the house was on fire on the back porch," Beach said.
Onlookers were kept several houses away from the fire as pops and small explosions were heard coming from the house.
Neighbors living on each side of the house reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke.
"One big loud boom and it shook our house," said Johnny Grantham, who lives east of the house. "When I got out a whole column of smoke was pouring out of the corner. That's when we called 911 and headed out with our dog."
"All of we heard a boom and we thought something hit our house," said his wife, Judy Grantham. "We got up to see what else we could see and we heard another boom and we could see flames over the roof."
Monica Jones, who lives west of the burning home, said she heard several explosions.
