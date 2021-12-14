Unclaimed veteran to be laid to rest

U.S. Army Veteran, Specialist Charles Rickman, will be laid to rest at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery during an unclaimed veteran memorial service. Unclaimed veterans are former service members whose next of kin is unknown or loved ones cannot attend their service. Burial arrangements have been made by a public administrator, a VA medical center, or some other authorized entity.
“When a Veteran doesn’t have family to claim them, we become their family,” said David Van Meter, Fort Gibson and Fort Sill national cemeteries director. “No Veteran is buried alone. Fort Gibson National Cemetery staff is present at every single burial and committal service. We ensure each service member who passes through our gates receives the proper tribute.”
Open to the public, the memorial service includes military funeral honors with the playing of “Taps” and the presentation of a folded American flag. VA Clinical Staff Chaplain and American Legion Post 20 will also participate in the service.
Fort Gibson National Cemetery is located in Muskogee County, one mile northeast of Fort Gibson. It is situated on land that was once part of the military reservation and is within the limits of the Cherokee Nation.
